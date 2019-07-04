LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has found a young girl who had been missing since early July.
After seeking the public's help, the Sheriff’s Office found Santana Jordan, 15, late Wednesday night “in good health,” LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said. Jordan had been missing since around July 1 and was believed to have been headed for Baton Rouge at the time of her disappearance.
No other details on Jordan’s disappearance were available.
