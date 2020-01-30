DENHAM SPRINGS -- Detectives from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole items from unlocked vehicles in multiple Denham Springs neighborhoods.
During the early morning hours of Jan. 11, two unidentified individuals targeted three Denham Springs neighborhoods, LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said. The homes were located on Kirby Road, the South Point subdivision, and the Rolling Meadows subdivision — all within three miles of each other.
Detectives said the two people — who are believed to be males — pulled on vehicle door handles and rummaged through any vehicle that was left unlocked. The suspects stole an unknown amount of computers, cash, and prescription medications, detectives said.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the individuals targeting cars at approximately 1:50 a.m.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
The Sheriff’s Office also released a list of safety tips for Livingston Parish citizens to help prevent something similar happening to them.
- Lock your vehicles
- Remove all valuables (or place those valuables out of sight)
- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1
