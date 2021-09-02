Tens of thousands of customers in Livingston Parish remain without power four days after Hurricane Ida ripped through the area.
As Entergy and DEMCO provide updates on power restoration to their customers, the parish has elected to waive electrical permits and fees until further notice.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness posted on their Facebook page that, according to Parish President Layton Ricks, the permit department would not be requiring property owners to go through that process.
"We are asking power companies to use their discretion to determine safety in order to restore power to our residents after Hurricane Ida," the post said.
In Walker, the city has also stated they will waive permits and fees.
The City of Denham Springs will not be waiving permits, but will waive fees during this recovery period and until 'further notice.' The city said anyone with substantial damage to their electrical line's weather head or internal electrical systems should apply for a permit through city hall.
"In an effort to simplify the permit process for residents and business owners, the City of Denham Springs will not require fees for storm related electrical and repair permit applications until further notice," building inspector Rick Foster said.
The city wanted to inform residents that a good way to know if you have electrical problems that are the home owner or business owner's issue is if the electrical meter outside is locked or removed.
Entergy expects "the vast majority" of customers in the Baton Rouge area who can safely accept power to be restored by Wednesday, Sept. 8.
"As damage assessment reports continue to come throughout Louisiana, we will develop restoration times and provide them to customers as they become available," the company said in Wednesday night tweet.
That deadline does not include Livingston Parish or Ascension Parish customers, where damage was more severe and assessments were still being performed.
At the height of the storm, Entergy was reporting more than 900,000 outages across the state.
As of Thursday morning, that figure was down to roughly 747,000, including a little more than 20,600 outages among its Livingston Parish customers. Entergy was also reporting 80,000 outages in East Baton Rouge Parish; 58,000 in Tangipahoa Parish; and 31,000 in Ascension Parish Thursday morning.
During a press conference Wednesday, an Entergy representative said the company has 43 crews in Livingston Parish, "canvassing the parish and working." Assessments are ongoing, but they are not offering much good news.
"After hurricanes, we would love to repair our facilities," the representative said. "In this instance, our assessments are telling us we have to replace our facilities. That's a major difference."
As of Wednesday at noon, Entergy was 60 percent complete with assessments in Denham Springs, 50 percent in Walker, 60 percent in Holden/Livingston, and 80 percent in French Settlement/Port Vincent.
"When we finish those assessments, that’s when we can come to the public and give a restoration time," the representative said.
