All Livingston Parish waterways will be closed to recreational traffic until further notice, Director Mark Harrell of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has announced.
Harrell said the decision to close recreational use of the waterways was due to “rising water caused by recent rain events and the increase of debris in the waterways, as well as continued southeast winds and upcoming expected rain events.”
South Louisiana experienced heavy rainstorms — and in some areas, flooding — on Thursday, with more storms expected over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, which is predicting as much as two inches of rain in some areas and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
The closure to recreational traffic goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
