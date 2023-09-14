Springfield Wellness Center, the first healthcare provider to bring intravenous NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) to the United States, is pleased to offer the treatment to a new patient population: people with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other forms of dementia.
An estimated 10 million people worldwide live with Parkinson’s disease, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s. Parkinson’s affects individuals of all ages and backgrounds and can enormously impact their lives and those around them. A progressive neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system, Parkinson symptoms include tremors, stiffness, slow movement, and difficulty with balance, walking, speech, and activities of daily living. In addition to physical symptoms, people with Parkinson’s may also experience cognitive changes, such as memory and thinking problems. Although the cause of the disease is unknown, it is believed to be related to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. And, though numerous advances have been made in understanding and treating this condition over the past decades, there is no known cure for people with this illness.
For the last 10 years, however, Springfield Wellness Center has been at the forefront of treatment for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions utilizing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) therapy.
Treating Parkinson’s Disease at Springfield Wellness Center
NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells, where it performs many essential functions—from supporting cellular energy production to reducing inflammation to repairing DNA. Research has established a relationship between the types of degeneration found in Parkinson’s disease and the depletion of NAD+ levels, which decline with age. Clinicians at Springfield Wellness Center and their associates at NAD Research, Inc. (www.nadresearch.org) have developed both intravenous and intranasal NAD+ administration protocols for treating symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
In case reports published in medical journals and presented at scientific conferences, they describe, for example, an 80-year-old man with a 14-year history of Parkinson’s disease whose severe bilateral tremors stopped after two hours of infused NAD (https://nadresearch.org/iv-nad-parkinsons/). Another case documented a 58-year-old man with a five-year history of Parkinson’s who saw significant reductions in tremors and improvement in gait and cognitive functioning after six days of intravenous NAD infusions (https://www.heraldopenaccess.us/openaccess/intravenous-administration-of-nicotinamide-adenine-dinucleotide-alleviates-tremors-associated-with-parkinson-s-disease-a-case-report). And a third study, presented at the 2023 Mississippi Academy of Sciences, documented three Parkinson’s patients whose symptoms improved following an intravenous infusion of NAD, and who were able to maintain those improvements by means of intranasal “boosters.”
All of the findings indicate that using NAD+ for initial treatment and follow-up shows promising results in alleviating tremors and reducing the pain and cognitive impairments associated with Parkinson’s disease. In the cases treated at Springfield Wellness Center, patients have resumed many of their activities of daily living and some have been able to discontinue all other Parkinson’s medications. At the very least, NAD+ can be a beneficial add-on to traditional medications and standard care for Parkinson’s.
To learn more about the Parkinson’s treatment program at Springfield Wellness Center, contact the clinic at 844.334.4727 or visit https://www.springfieldwellnesscenter.com/.
