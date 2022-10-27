A Livingston Parish librarian is asking for a new trial for her lawsuit against the administrators of two Facebook groups she claims defamed and harassed her, the latest chapter in a legal battle that has gained national attention.

Last week, middle school librarian Amanda Jones formally asked a judge to reconsider her defamation lawsuit against defendants Michael Lunsford and Ryan Thames, who Jones claims targeted her for comments she made against book censorship over the summer.

The latest motion comes one month after a Livingston Parish judge ruled in favor of Lunsford and Thames’ motions to strike Jones’ lawsuit. Her lawsuit sought damages and a restraining order to prevent the two from speaking about her publicly. The petition has since been amended to remove punitive damages.

“At this point, Jones would be [content] with $1 and an apology,” the Oct. 20 filing states.

Jones took to her blog to explain the “enormous toll” of the last few months, accusing Lunsford and Thames of attempting to “hurt my reputation, threaten me and my family, and frighten me into silence.”

Jones, who plans to take a medical leave from her job in the spring, also explained why she asked a judge to reconsider the lawsuit, saying she’ll continue to fight so libraries can be “safe havens for every member of our community.”

“I am concerned about the precedent this ruling sets for online bullies to freely and openly attack and defame hard-working educators and librarians as they use us as political pawns,” Jones wrote. “When did it become acceptable to behave this way online and what is it teaching our children?”

In her lawsuit, Jones claimed that Lunsford and Thames painted her as “a criminal” and “a pedophile” in a series of Facebook posts they made on their pages, “Citizens for a New Louisiana” and “Bayou State of Mind,” respectively. Among the allegations, the lawsuit accused Lunsford and Thames of falsely labeling Jones as an advocate for keeping “pornographic” materials in the parish library’s children’s section.

Jones also claims the harassment extends beyond social media, with Lunsford filing five public records requests seeking her school system personnel file and copies of her emails.

Since the posts were made, Jones claims that she no longer feels safe in her community and at work, saying she has received threats of violence and multiple death threats. She said the “public campaign” against her, which is “false in every aspect,” has caused her to “suffer anxiety and emotional distress.”

But a ruling in September from Judge Erika Sledge, of 21st Judicial District Court, signaled an early win for the defendants, who argued the posts were “based on their opinion” and not presented as fact.

Sledge said Lunsford and Thames’ Facebook posts were protected free speech and that Jones had failed to prove they were “malicious in nature” or that she suffered any loss because of them. Sledge also ruled that Jones was a limited public figure, placing a greater burden on Jones to prove defamation.

In the most recent 94-page filing, Jones’ lawyers argued the court’s judgment “appears clearly contrary to the law and the evidence” and that there is “good ground” for reconsideration.

They argued that the earlier dismissal of Jones’ lawsuit “does not vindicate First Amendment interests but instead inverts them.” They also accused the defendants, “under the pretense of exercising their First Amendment rights, [of targeting Jones] with false and injurious statements that cast her as a deviant and a danger to children.”

“Jones does not ask the Court to hold today that Defendants are liable but instead merely to permit her the opportunity to make her case, because the law entitles her to that,” the filing states. “Her lawsuit is not meritless.”

The lawsuit stems from a tense meeting of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in July, when outrage was sparked over one board member’s agenda item labeled “book content.”

Most at the meeting argued it was an attempt to censor books pertaining to LGBTQ+ issues and sexual education, though some argued that parents should have a greater say in what materials are available for the younger readers.

Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians and a local librarian, and Lunsford both spoke at the meeting, with opposing viewpoints. Jones argued against any type of censorship while Lunsford called it “reasonable” for parents to want a say in what books are available in the children’s section.

After the meeting, Lunsford and Thames criticized Jones’ comments on their Facebook pages, which have a combined 25,000 followers. In the most recent filing, Jones’ lawyers said the posts portrayed Jones as someone who shares “sexually erotic and pornographic materials” with children as young as six and teaches “anal sex to 11-year-olds.”

“They falsely and injuriously cast an exceptional and devoted educator as instead a deviant and a danger to children,” the lawsuit states.

In the Oct. 20 filing, Jones’ lawyers argued that the posts were “defamatory per se… [or] capable of defamatory meaning” and “provably false,” adding that there “exists sufficient evidence to establish malice.”

“Defendants do not dispute that they published the posts in question or that they have injured Jones, and Jones has a “probability of success” in establishing defamatory meaning, falsity, and Malice,” the filing states.