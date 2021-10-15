The first phase of debris cleanup in Livingston Parish in the wake of Hurricane Ida is nearly complete, with contractors having collected more than 700,000 cubic yards of debris so far, the Livingston Parish Council learned Friday.
Brandi Janes, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), discussed debris collection with council members and said it’s been “widespread” over the last 35 days. She expects it to be near completion in the next three to four weeks.
Debris pickup has been ongoing since early September, about a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana and moved directly through Livingston Parish. Cleanup is occurring on every parish-owned road by the parish debris contractor Ceres Environmental, which has assisted the parish in debris cleanup for several years, including after the 2016 flood.
For those who live on state roads within the parish, their debris is being picked up by the Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) contractor. Likewise, the City of Denham Springs has its own debris contractor within city limits.
Janes said the parish has 74 haul trucks and 15 bucket trucks collecting debris on parish roads.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, contractors had collected 711,774 cubic yards of vegetative debris, which includes leaves, logs, plants, bushes, brush, and tree branches. They’ve also collected 9,270 cubic yards of construction and demolition (C&D) debris, such as building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, and plumbing.
Janes said she has also received updates from DOTD, which is picking up between 5,000 and 8,000 cubic yards of debris in the parish a day.
“The debris is completely widespread,” Janes said.
Janes said the first phase of debris cleanup is nearly complete in the parish, and the second phase will begin “soon.” Once the second pass is completed, an email address and phone number will be posted for missed households to request individual pickups.
Individual household pickups will not be scheduled until the second pass is complete, Janes said.
“We’ve got to get the word out to everybody to get your stuff out now,” Janes said.
Cleaning waterways is a little more difficult, Janes said, noting that FEMA “want(s) to go out and see and say what we can get and can’t.”
“Right now, we can only get things that pose an imminent threat, but we can’t pick them up until they (FEMA) tell us we can,” Janes said. “We think it’s imminent now, but they’re telling us to wait.”
