Louisiana confirmed just over 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while hospitalizations had a slight rise, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 318 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 379,727. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 64,687 “probable” cases, an increase of 191.
That gives the state a total of 444,414 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one overnight to 363 statewide. Despite the increase on Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 51 of the last 64 LDH updates and by 1,706 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by one to 61 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,288, an increase of nine from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 844 “probable” deaths, a rise of one.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,842,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 720,598 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,478,287 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,952,895 molecular tests and 525,392 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
Edwards will address the media in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.