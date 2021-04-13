Louisiana confirmed 323 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 new deaths on Tuesday while hospitalizations saw their largest increase in more than two months, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 22 to 330 statewide. That’s the largest single-day increase since Feb. 2 (37).
Ventilator usage rose by five to 49 statewide, figures show.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 129 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 383,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 66,757 “probable” cases
-- 9,376 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 879 “probable” deaths
-- 6,720,948 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,255,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 966,365 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count rose by 12 while the number of deaths remained unchanged on Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also reported 10 new “probable” cases but no “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,679 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,349 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 129,585 total COVID-19 tests
-- 28,495 initiated vaccine series; 19,574 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
