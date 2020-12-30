Louisiana confirmed more than 4,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while the number of recoveries rose by more than 16,000 in the last week, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 4,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 282,148. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 29,081 “probable” cases, an increase of 2,483.
That gives the state a total of 311,229 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 16,211 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 263,712.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the third straight day, increasing by 28 overnight to 1,717 statewide, the most since April 23 (1,727).
Ventilator usage decreased by eight to 210 statewide on Wednesday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,078, an increase of 44 from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 370 “probable” deaths, a jump of seven from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,367,542 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,155,687 molecular tests and 211,855 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
