Denham Springs Main Street is soliciting building restoration grant applications from downtown commercial building owners and/or business owners.
This grant opportunity, offered through Louisiana Main Street, provides grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to be used for restoration projects on historic commercial structures located in Louisiana Main Street districts.
Restoration projects can be on the interior and exterior of the commercial structure. The boundaries of the district are Railroad Avenue-Hummel Street-Benton Street-back to Railroad Avenue.
Applications received from Denham Springs Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with applications from other Main Street districts
To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local historic district commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
The Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant application guidelines, details and deadlines are available from Denham Springs Main Street Director Donna Jennings at (225) 667-8308.
