A 51-year-old man who allegedly used a victim’s information to open a line of credit and make “several purchases” has been arrested in Florida, according to authorities.
In June, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives were searching for Joshua Carry Dunn after they had received a complaint involving stolen identity and fraud. Through investigation, detectives linked Dunn to the case.
“Dunn used the victim’s information to open a line of credit,” authorities said at the time. “Several purchases were also made in the New Orleans area.”
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said that Dunn had been apprehended by law enforcement officials in Florida. A “hold” has been placed on Dunn by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
