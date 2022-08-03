Authorities said they arrested a 43-year-old man this week after discovering illegal drugs, a firearm, and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said criminal patrol deputies initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger “for traffic offenses” on Magnolia Beach Road. During the stop, Ard said deputies “observed suspected narcotics in plain view.”
A search of that vehicle was conducted, and deputies seized the following items: $14,018 in cash; one pistol; 25 grams of crack cocaine; 1.3 ounces of MDA; 4.3 ounces of heroin; 1.1 pounds of cocaine; 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine; and 16.15 pounds of marijuana.
Howard Golphin was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on drug-related and weapon charges, according to online booking records.
“Great job to the LPSO: alert & observant,” Ard said.
