A Maurepas man died in a single-vehicle crash after losing control of his motorcycle and getting ejected, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said 51-year-old Salvatore Caserta, Jr., was driving a 2016 Indian Scout motorcycle west on LA Highway 42 around 1 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and exited the roadway to the right. As a result, Caserta was ejected from the motorcycle, Reed said.
Despite wearing an DOT-approved helmet, Caserta sustained serious injuries and had ot be rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Caserta and will be submitted for analysis, Reed said.
