A crowded field of five pushed a runoff for House District 71, but the secondary election favored just one.
Buddy Mincey Jr., who took 45% of the vote in the primary, won the house seat Saturday night with 77% of the vote, or 9,559 votes, on 48.1% turnout - which was four percent more folks visiting the polls than in the primary election.
His opponent, Democrat Lori Callais, took 23% with 2,903 votes.
Mincey was the valedictorian of the 1987 class at Denham Springs High School, Mincey went on to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s in industrial technology. Since 2007 he has served as the safety, health, environmental director at Volks Construction. Mincey has served 13 years on the School Board and says his “service and leadership reflect a a strong record of community accomplishments, problem solving, and collaboration.” He will be focused on education, infrastructure, and flood recovery his campaign materials said.
Mincey will have to relinquish his position as one of the school board members for Denham Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.