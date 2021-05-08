A man accused of killing another in Denham Springs was caught in New Orleans, but his father who is believed to have been involved in the crime is still on the loose, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement released Saturday, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said 28-year-old Trace Pigott is currently in the Orleans Parish Prison and that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has placed a hold on him.
Ard said Pigott will be transported back to the Livingston Parish Detention Center and booked on a charge of second degree murder in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours Saturday.
Detectives also believe Pigott’s father Tommy Ray, who is still on the run, was involved in the incident that authorities are still investigating. Ard said Tommy Ray will be charged with principal to second degree murder when he is captured.
“At this time, it’s unclear what led to the shooting,” Ard said.
According to Ard, LPSO deputies were dispatched to the 25,000 stretch of Homestead Drive in Denham Springs in reference to shots fired around 3:30 a.m.
Once on scene, deputies located the victim’s body, who has been identified as Jason Baglio.
“Baglio was shot multiple times & would die due to his injuries,” Ard said.
Through evidence, Ard said detectives determined the shooter was Trace Pigott, who fled the scene before deputies arrived. Pigott was tracked to the New Orleans area, where he was apprehended by New Orleans police officers.
Pigott’s father — 53-year-old Tommy Ray — was also determined to be present when Baglio was killed. Ard said Tommy Ray also fled the scene along with his son.
Detectives are still tracking Tommy Ray’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information on this case — including the location of Tommy Ray — is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225- 344-STOP.
