WATSON -- Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a deputy from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release Monday.
According to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation, the agency “was contacted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their deputies.” Louisiana State Police Troop A is assisting in the investigation.
The off-duty deputy, according to authorities, was at his residence when he was confronted by an armed individual shortly before 1 a.m. A physical altercation between the two quickly ensued, and both individuals fired their weapons.
Each shooter was struck by gunfire, State Police say, but one shooter’s injury proved fatal when the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office pronounced the subject dead on scene. The LPSO deputy, who suffered a “serious but non-life threatening” wound, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
In a statement released Monday, Sheriff Jason Ard said, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals involved in this incident and to their families” and added that the involved deputy was off-duty.
Ard said the incident occurred in the deputy’s front yard and that “initial information suggests that the deputy acted in self-defense.”
“In keeping with the protocol of this office, the Louisiana State Police were called to the scene and are handling the investigation, “ Ard said.
State Police said this is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.