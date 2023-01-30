Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack is running for District 95 in the House of Representatives, hoping to fill the seat his brother, Sherman Mack, will vacate at the end of his current term.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, Shane Mack touted his service on the Livingston Parish Council over the last eight years, during which he has represented the Holden and Albany areas.
Shane is aiming to replace his brother Sherman, whose service in the House began in 2012. Sherman Mack is near the end of his third and final term in office.
District 95 covers the northeastern parts of Livingston Parish.
“As a Livingston Parish Councilman from District 9, I have worked to deliver the services Livingston Parish Citizens deserve and pay for,” Mack said in a statement. “I will bring this same dedication and commitment to families and businesses to the Louisiana House of Representatives.”
A registered Republican, Mack was elected to the Livingston Parish Council in 2015, racking up 54 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race. Mack won a second term in 2019 when he ran unopposed.
During his time on the council, Mack has twice served as council chairman and four times as the ordinance committee chair. He also served two years on the finance committee.
Over the last year, Mack has been a vocal opponent of impending carbon capture hubs being developed in the areas of Lake Maurepas and north Holden, saying in his statement that he voted in favor of Class V and Class VI injection well moratoriums.
In his statement, he also touted his history as “a strong opponent” to raising taxes for the mosquito abatement tax district in the rural areas of the parish.
Mack said he has been able to obtain funds for his district and the parish and that he helped identify which areas needed debris clean-up following the August 2016 flood and Hurricane Ida. He also said he helped fund a new water well north of Albany for the Fourth Ward Water District.
If elected to the House of Representatives, Mack said he will have a “conservative, pro-family, and pro-business agenda.”
“I’ve been a strong, conservative voice for the people of our parish, and I have been a Councilman that is accessible, experienced, and a proven leader capable of unifying and collaborating with other elected officials to deliver the best results for the common good of all,” Mack said. “With your vote, support and prayers, I will work just as hard as your state representative.”
A graduate of Holden High School and Southeastern Louisiana University, Mack is employed as a corporate logistics manager at a Fortune 500 chemical company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.