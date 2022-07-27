Patty Williams named director of physician practices

Patty Williams has been named director of Physician Practice Management at Lane Regional Medical Center, according to a press release.
Williams will oversee both managed care and clinical at Lane Dermatology, Lane Family Practice, Lane Gastroenterology, Lane OB/GYN, Lane Pediatrics, Lane Surgery Group, and FastLane After-Hours Urgent Care Clinic.
She joins the Lane team with an extensive and varied background in healthcare, most recently as Business Development and Operations Manager at Baton Rouge General Physician Group.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Lane team,” Williams said. “It is an honor to be involved with such an outstanding group of physicians and staff that understand the needs of the patients we serve. Together we will strive to fulfill Lane’s mission of providing exceptional healthcare services to every patient, every time.”
A native of south Mississippi, Williams and husband Steve have been married for 32 years. They live in Denham Springs and have two grown children.
In addition to relaxing with family and friends and spending time planning upcoming weddings, she also enjoys old movies, good music, and volunteering with the Junior League and other community service organizations.
