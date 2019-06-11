FRENCH SETTLEMENT – One of the latest scams being perpetrated by bad actors seeking to defraud innocent victims is using phone numbers seemingly from official agencies and demanding money.
The latest instance of this type criminal activity has hit the Village of French Settlement.
According to a release from the village, scammers are using the Town Hall phone number to attempt to get money from victims by telling them they have an outstanding warrant or traffic citation they must pay immediately over the phone or face arrest. The release goes on to remind the public that the village does not accept credit card information either in person or over the phone. All credit card transactions are handled through a third party.
French Settlement Mayor Toni Guitrau further advises anyone who receives a call of this nature to hang up and call the Town Hall back directly at 225-698-6100 to report the fraudulent attempt.
