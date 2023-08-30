Hi, my name is Brian Ross. I am 54 years old, a Lifelong Republican, as well as the owner of OK Computers and OK Auto Sales in Denham Springs. I am running for Livingston Parish Council District 3.
Livingston Parish is a wonderful place to live, and I would like to keep it that way as your District 3 Livingston Parish Councilman. I want this parish to be all it can be for family, friends, and neighbors. I want to ensure a clean healthy environment with clean water, effective drainage, and sewer services for future generations.
We must bring Fiscal Conservatism back to the parish with total transparency to strengthen people's trust. We must work diligently to find ways to cut government spending and reduce debt. With this, we can fund more parish wide needs without putting more tax burdens on the people. We need common sense and fiscally conservative budgeting of parish funds. I will relentlessly work on obtaining more grant funds for the ever-expanding need for flood protection and infrastructure improvements.
We cannot alleviate our flooding issues without first repairing our current drainage system to pre-flood condition. We can't build on something that is broken. The concept of incorporating a master drainage system into the master plan may be correct but people cannot wait that long for flood relief. They need it now! There are areas now with problems of flooding whereas never before. This is due to damages to, and debris still in, our drainage system. We all understand it takes time and resources to deal with an unprecedented event like the flood of 2016, but it has now been seven years!
Continued growth and new developments are putting more burden on our already overburdened infrastructure, failing drainage and sewer systems. There must be more oversight of these new developments to prevent more negative impacts to neighboring communities. We must review, revise, and write new legislation to protect property rights and most importantly the health, safety, and welfare of the people.
The parish needs leadership that will listen and is unattached to any special interests, does not owe any political favors or operate in pursuit of any hidden agendas. I am that person. Local governments have a reputation for being a club of insiders that do not take into account the ideas and needs of the people they represent. Citizens are left feeling they are without a voice.
When elected, I will work tirelessly to make sure that the people's voice is heard, to help make sure the will of the citizens of Livingston Parish is recognized, and to get more people engaged in the governmental process. We should strengthen the bridge between the people and parish government.
Livingston Parish has become an economic leader in the state. We should strive to become an economic leader in the region. I will hold this office in the highest regard with integrity, honesty, and compassion.
I believe my experience in various industries gives me the diversified knowledge needed to help make important decisions in our ever-growing parish.
I studied business management and computer sciences at the University of Massachusetts. Also previously a computer department manager, property manager for a real estate firm, and Louisiana licensed mortgage and lending loan officer before opening my computer services business, OK Computers, in 2005 and OK Auto Sales after the 2016 flood. My wife Maria, a school teacher, and I have four children and fifteen grandchildren. On October 14th, I ask you to vote for me, Brian Ross, and let's make a parish government of “ACTION!”, not talk.
Vote Brian Ross for Livingston Parish Council District 3.
