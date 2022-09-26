A Ponchatoula police officer has been charged with a sex crime after being arrested in Livingston Parish last weekend, officials said.
Frank Tallia, 24, is in custody the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of sexual battery involving rubbing or touching, online booking records show.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Carter Trace in Springfield around 9 p.m. Saturday in response to sexual battery. Tallia was booked into the detention center just before midnight Sunday.
In a phone call, Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed Tallia was an officer for the Ponchatoula Police Department, saying he has been on the force for around four years. Layrisson said he was notified of Tallia’s arrest Sunday and that he was still in the process of gathering more information as of Monday morning.
“We are in the information-gathering stage to review the arrest before I make any decisions [on Tallia’s future with the department],” Layrisson said.
At the time of reporting, Tallia was not on leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.