Jason Baglio, a popular Elvis Presley tribute artist who also performed under the name “Jayson Alfano,” was the victim of a fatal shooting in Denham Springs this weekend, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Baglio’s alleged killer, 28-year-old Trace Pigott, in New Orleans Saturday, but his father Tommy Ray, who is believed to have been involved in the shooting, was still at large hours after his son’s arrest.

Authorities have connected the two to a shooting in the early morning hours Saturday in Denham Springs.

More than 24 hours after the shooting, 53-year-old Tommy Ray was captured by authorities early Sunday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Like his son, Tommy Ray was caught in New Orleans and booked in the Orleans Parish Prison.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said a hold was placed on Trace Pigott and that he would be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of second degree murder when transferred.

A hold was also placed on Tommy Ray Pigott, who will face a charge of principal to second degree murder when he brought to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is still underway.

According to Ard, LPSO deputies were dispatched to the 25,000 stretch of Homestead Drive in Denham Springs in reference to shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, deputies located the victim’s body, who was later identified as Baglio. Ard said Baglio was shot “multiple times” and died from his injuries.

Through evidence, Ard said detectives determined the shooter was Trace Pigott, who fled the scene before deputies arrived. Pigott was tracked to the New Orleans area, where he was apprehended by New Orleans police officers.

Pigott’s father — Tommy Ray — was also determined to be present when Baglio was killed. Ard said Tommy Ray also fled the scene along with his son before being captured in New Orleans Sunday.

“At this time, it’s unclear what led to the shooting,” Ard said in a statement Saturday.

A native of Independence, Baglio became known around southeast Louisiana for bringing the “King of Rock n’ Roll” to restaurants, bars, casinos, clubs, retirement homes, and Council on Aging facilities.

A lifelong fan of “The King,” Baglio told The News in 2017 that some of his earliest memories were of his mother playing Presley’s music “and me mimicking everything he did.”

“I guess it just stuck with me, and it’s been an amazing thing,” he said at the time.

Baglio became an Elvis Presley tribute artist in 2009. Over the years, he entered into Elvis Presley contests, won sound-alike awards, and traveled the country before he ultimately made it his full-time job.

Baglio became a favorite at the Livingston Council on Aging, where he had recently started working as head chef and helped build the organization’s new on-site kitchen.

In that 2017 interview with The News, Baglio said his job as a tribute artist was to remind the paying customers of the rock n' roll superstar, not to promote himself.

“None of us are Elvis,” he said. “I don’t consider myself a superstar or a local celebrity like some guys in this business. I’m an entertainer, and my job is to see people get joy from what I’m doing.

“By giving them the ability to come shake my hand, give me a kiss and talk to them, then it puts them not only on a fan level, but on a friendship level, and that makes them enjoy the show even more.”

Baglio’s fans from Louisiana and beyond the country have posted tributes on their social media pages. A GoFundMe account was set up to help his family with expenses.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225- 344-STOP.