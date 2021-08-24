Entergy Louisiana has scheduled a power outage this weekend that will affect the Village of French Settlement, one of the final steps in a lengthy process to redirect power lines underneath Colyell Bay Bridge.
The company has scheduled the outage for 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The outage will allow utility crews “to safely perform reliability work on the electric system.”
The outage will be cancelled if inclement weather is forecast to impact the area, Entergy said.
Police departments for French Settlement and Port Vincent “will correlate efforts in regards to the Colyell Bay Bridge being closed intermittently during this time frame.”
“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” Entergy said in a statement.
The planned outage is one of the last steps in a process that began in October 2020, when major power lines between Port Vincent and French Settlement were destroyed during Hurricane Delta.
The transmission poles were hanging over the Colyell Bay Bridge with high powered lines scattered on the roadway, all of which FSPD and PVPD secured until Entergy was able to arrive and mitigate the damages.
As a result, the village was out of power for more than two days.
To provide temporary service to French Settlement, Entergy strung electrical power lines across the bridge. But later, the company devised a plan to prevent this type of major power outage from occurring again, a plan that included redirecting the power lines underneath the bridge.
Entergy, however, needed a special permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in order to bore under the bridge. But the permit was held up for many months for unknown reasons, Mayor Taylor Unbehagen said.
Eventually, Unbehagen reached out to Sen. Bill Cassidy in May asking for help in getting the permit approved. Unbehagen said Cassidy “immediately acted,” and the permit was approved.
Entergy has since been on site near the bridge working on the project. Unbehagen said a rep confirmed several weeks ago that the work underground was completed and that the company was awaiting the overhead portion of the project, which will require a temporary power outage.
“There is never a good time to be without power and Entergy has been great as to give us advance notice of this temporary power outage in order for our residents to be prepared for it,” Unbehagen said.
