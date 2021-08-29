As Hurricane Ida slashes through Louisiana, power outages are increasing in Livingston Parish.
As of 6:30 p.m., Entergy and DEMCO were reporting more than a combined 18,000 outages in Livingston Parish.
Of that total, DEMCO is reporting nearly 12,000 local outages, roughly 26 percent of its 45,000 customers. Entergy, meanwhile, was reporting nearly 5,200 outages.
On an outage map, most of DEMCO's powerless households appear to be on the southern and southeastern portions of Livingston Parish, particularly around Port Vincent, French Settlement, and Maurepas.
But outages have reached as far north in the parish as Denham Springs, Walker, and Livingston.
All told, DEMCO was reporting more than 22,000 outages in its seven-parish area.
In Livingston Parish, winds of 60-70 mph are expected, with gusts exceeding 90 mph. Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 10 to 15 inches, which will result in some flash flooding. A storm surge of 4-6 feet is projected for Lake Maurepas.
Some tornadoes are also possible.
