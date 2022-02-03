Bank of Zachary announced last week the retirement of former President/CEO Preston L. Kennedy after 44 years in the banking industry. Family, bank employees and board members recently gathered at local event venue, Magnolia Fields, to celebrate the storied career and legacy of a true community banker and his many years of service to the banking industry.
Pres began his banking career at Feliciana Bank in Norwood as a part-time employee while in school at Louisiana State University. After graduating from LSU in 1978 and turning down his acceptance to LSU Law School, he became a full-time employee at the bank. Pres joined the Bank of Zachary as Vice President in October of 1999 until December of 2002. After a brief time at another local bank, he returned as President in August of 2006 and then became CEO in 2011 after the retirement of Harry Morris.
Pres has been a long-time advocate for the community banking industry, beginning his relationship with the Independent Community Bankers of America association in 1997. After serving on several committees and elected leadership positions including Treasurer and Vice-Chairman, Pres was elected Chairman of the nation-wide organization in 2019. He has continued to champion the cause of community banks across the nation.
Pres offered about his time in banking, “I have enjoyed being invested in the progress of the communities we serve. It has been very satisfying to help build the great team at the Bank of Zachary, and to help position the Bank for even greater success in the future. The Kennedy family has been a part of Zachary since its founding. I know my ancestors would be very proud that I served as the 7th President of the Bank of Zachary”.
Mark Marionneaux President/CEO of Bank of Zachary said, “Pres has been a mentor, a friend, a leader, a visionary, and one of community banking’s biggest champions. While he is leaving his day-to-day duties behind, his legacy will remain here forever.”
Pres and his wife Charel have six children between them and 13 grandchildren. He shared about his impending retirement, “I will continue to help Charel with her business, but I look forward to traveling and returning to something that I loved to do years ago - freshwater fishing”.
Founded in 1904, Bank of Zachary is the oldest State chartered bank in East Baton Rouge Parish serving residents, businesses, and communities. Bank of Zachary is locally owned and operated. Hometown banking is Bank of Zachary’s mission and specialty. The Bank of Zachary is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The FDIC Standard Maximum Deposit Insurance Amount (SMDIA) for deposits is $250,000 per depositor, per insured financial institution, for each account ownership category. The Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.bankofzachary.com or call (225) 654-2701.
