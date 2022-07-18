Qualifying for more than a dozen local seats that could be on the Nov. 8 ballot will begin Wednesday.
Prospective candidates for local offices will be able to qualify at the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office during regular office hours July 20-22. Hours of operation for the Clerk of Court’s Office are 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The primary election will be Saturday, Nov. 8. Early voting runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, excluding Sunday.
Local elections, if more than one person qualifies, that could be on the ballot include the following:
(Note: Election information was provided by the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters.)
Livingston Parish School Board
All nine seats are up for election, and at least one district will have a new representative from the one who began the term.
Norma Picou, of District 8, said he has no intentions of running for the seat this fall. Picou was appointed to the position after the abrupt resignation of Frank Parrino, who cited ongoing health issues as his reason to step down.
Incumbents include: Brad Sharp, District 1; Kellee Dickerson, District 2; Jan Benton, District 3; Bradley Harris, District 4; Cecil Harris, District 5; Jeff Cox, District 6; David “Bo” Graham, District 7; and Devin Gregoire, District 9.
Denham Springs mayor
Mayor Gerard Landry is the incumbent. Landry, a Republican, was first elected mayor in 2014 and won a second term in 2018.
Landry served as mayor during the historic August 2016 flood and guided the city in its recovery, which is ongoing. He is a retired grocery store owner and manager.
Denham Springs Council
All five seats on the Denham Springs City Council are up for election to the top five voter-getters. The city is not divided into districts.
The incumbents include: Amber Dugas, Lori Lamm-Williams, Robert Poole, Laura Smith, and Jeff Wesley.
Albany mayor
Eileen Bates-McCarroll, a Republican, is the incumbent. She was first elected mayor in 2018 after unseating then-Mayor Gene Glasscock in the primary race with 64 percent of the vote.
Bates-McCarroll’s resume includes 15 years in state government, 18 years with the District Attorney’s Office, and a stint as the Albany town clerk in the early 1980s under then-Mayor George Stewart.
Albany police chief
Boyd Wild is the incumbent. Wild was elected chief in 2020 following the 2019 passing of former Chief Russell Hutchinson, the longest-serving police chief in Louisiana history.
Albany Town Council
All five seats are up for election.
The incumbents are: Jerry Glascock, Ronnie Gregoire, Bee Martin, Kim Stewart, and Gerald Stilley.
Seats in Killian, French Settlement
Two alderman seats in French Settlement and one in Killian will be open. They are vacancies that need to be filled for the remainder of the terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.