RaceTrac begins construction at Juban Crossing

DENHAM SPRINGS - It took a little over a year, but things are moving for one proposed business at Juban Crossing.

RaceTrac, which announced their intentions to open at Juban Crossing in July 2018, began construction in August of their new store on the northeast corner of the 441-acre development, at the corner of Juban Road and Juban Crossing Boulevard.

The grand opening target was set for the first quarter of this year, but weather and contract negotiations delayed construction.

A new opening date target is sometime in the early fourth quarter of this year.

The Juban Road location will mark the third store in Denham Springs. Other locations include Range Avenue near Interstate 12 and Florida Boulevard, at the 4-H Club intersection.

More than 20 Racetrac locations operate throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Racetrac Petroleum, established in 1934, operates more than 600 stores across the South. The Atlanta-based chain has been on a growth spurt in recent years following a redesign of its locations, with more focus on fast food items such as sandwiches, pizza, yogurt, donuts and gourmet coffees.