LIVINGSTON - Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews wasn't surprised by the news.
Some voters had issues at the polls, with improper names or addresses listed - or not appearing on the voter list at all for that precinct.
Many citizens were greeted with a collective 'sigh' from the workers at the precinct, and then handed a state-issued voter registration form, which the maligned voters were told 'would reach the right hands this time.'
"The DMV asks them if they want to register, and it ends there," Andrews said. "They don't completely their process, so the proper information never gets to us."
The same problem would occur at the Office of Motor Vehicles in Denham Springs. While the business cannot register voters, they can adjust registrations - or they're supposed to. According to Andrews, if they're shipping their information to the DMV in Livingston, it's not reaching his office.
Andrews said the DMV information comes to his office electronically. As he understands it, the DMV employee is either not inputting the information correctly, not fully filling out the form, or not sending the information off properly. Any of those situations would cause an issue with the system, but since his office never sees evidence of the problem, they never know how many are trying to come through - or how many are wrong.
"It's not just Livingston (Parish) though," Andrews warned, "It happens all over (the state). I addressed it with the Secretary of State during the presidential election in 2016, but nothing ever came of that complaint.
"Looks like I will have to do it again."
