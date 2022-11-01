Renovated Denham Springs restaurant closes after ‘substantial fire’

A local restaurant is temporarily closing after a “substantial fire” wrecked its facility, though the owners vowed to reopen the newly-renovated restaurant “as soon as possible.”
P-Beau’s, an American style restaurant that operates in one of Denham Springs’ busiest shopping centers, suffered an overnight fire last weekend, just over a month after it reopened to the public.
“We are thankful no one was injured, as it happened after we closed,” P-Beau’s management said via social media.
Firefighters responded to a commercial building fire in the 100 block of Bass Pro Boulevard around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to officials from the City of Denham Springs Fire Department. First responders from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 assisted.
“Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the business,” the fire department said. “Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire.”
P-Beau’s officials thanked firefighters “for their response and for putting out the fire as quickly as possible.” Management said team members will be relocated to “other concepts” during the closure.
“We will continue to work with our local officials, insurance, and support providers to assess our next steps as we are committed to reopening P-Beau’s as soon as possible,” the owners said.
P-Beau’s, located on Bass Pro Boulevard in Denham Springs, had recently reopened following a renovation to the location and menu. After announcing a closure in March, the restaurant officially reopened on Sept. 26.
“[W]e appreciate everyone's ongoing support as we move forward,” the owners said.
