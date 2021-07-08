Life often takes away the time allotted to 'stop and smell the roses.'
After winning his race for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019, Buddy Mincey Jr. walked into a situation where a large number of legislative seats across the state had changed hands. There was a new group with a sense of bravado that entered the capitol in 2020.
And that got wiped out, very quick.
"It was a new batch of legislators with a new term starting for all of us," Mincey explained. "There was a lot of pageantry those first few days.
"That was quickly dissipated because of COVID."
In the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the legislature was shut down for several weeks as mitigation efforts were prepared and implemented. By the time representatives returned to the capitol, there was little time to stand on ceremony - the state had to deal with COVID response, as well as the mandate for that year, which was TORT reform.
"Typically our mandates come from the people," Mincey explained about the overarching goals of the legislature in any individual year. "Then leadership takes it and runs with it."
Mincey said that 2020's TORT reform was successful, in his opinion. He also believed that 2021's mandate - tax reform - was also successful, for different reasons.
According to Mincey, he's tried to establish himself as a legislator with integrity, who's willing to work with people to develop a consensus. Mincey said he used those traits to try and formulate a consensus between the legislature and individual, parish stakeholders.
Many of whom did not agree with 2021's mandate - centralized sales tax.
"HB 199 (centralized sales tax, introduced by representative and house speaker Clay Schexnayder) turned out very different than how it started, because of collaboration and input from the stakeholders," Mincey explained.
"In the end, it was more of a streamline of the process than a centralization of the sales tax collection."
Currently, businesses must remit sales tax to local collection agencies, and then a separate payment to the state. The new act would help to combine digital portals, between state and local entities, for sales tax remittance in one place.
Mincey said that the reason centralized sales tax collection was changed was due to participation from stakeholders, specifically in Livingston Parish, early in the process. Mincey lauded the school board's sales tax collection division, headed by Michael Curtis, and suggested that Livingston's ability to collect sales taxes gave him leverage to negotiate.
For his singular bills, Mincey was focused on two big things - schools and drainage. Mincey provided a walkthrough of each one of his bills through social media and to the media.
There were two bills, however, that didn't fall under either of those two criteria.
HB 53 (Tourism Board): Livingston Parish has nine parish council districts. Currently, only seven parish council members are allotted appointments to the Livingston Parish tourism board. HB 53 provides equal representation throughout the parish by adding two additional board members and providing each parish council member an appointment.
HSR 1 (Veterans): "Our veterans deserve our best possible services," Mincey said, "identifying impoverished veterans and providing essential services can be challenging, especially with a homeless population of any size." HSR 1 establishes a study resolution designed to improve services for our veterans by investigating whether additional staff can help our Department of Veteran's Affairs get veterans off the streets.
On the school side, Mincey was focused on safety as well as 'what's fair,' specifically in district reporting after another year of COVID-19 mitigation that started off 'rocky' for some students.'
HR 54 (School & District Performance Scores): HR 54 urges and requests the state superintendent of education to seek a waiver from the provisions of the ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) regarding school and district accountability requirements based upon the disruptions of education during the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Mincey also looked to the future, after a concerning trend has emerged. The former school board member is dialed-in when it comes to the Livingston Parish School System, and there's a noticeable difference in participation at the system's job fairs - specifically for new teachers. Mincey said he wants to find out why, and what the steps are to make sure that the trend doesn't leave the system understaffed.
HCR 39 (Teacher Task Force): "Our state has seen a decrease in our teacher workforce," Mincey said, "there are less college graduates majoring in education; administrators are having difficulty filling teacher positions; and teachers, who are parents, are telling their children to not pursue teaching. As a state, we are experiencing a teacher shortage. HCR 39 creates a task force commissioned to identify why we have less teachers and develop solutions to reverse the trend. The task force will focus on recruitment, recovery, and retention of our teacher workforce.
Mincey coupled that with a teacher training bill, which would modernize state-provided training for educators.
HR 126 (Teacher Training): HR 126 requests the Louisiana Department of Education evaluate training required of teachers by laws enacted by the legislature and to submit recommendations for revisions to current required training and future mandated training.
One of Mincey's bills came straight from constituents, who were concerned about the ease of ability to check a child out from school. After conversing with several secondary stakeholder institutions and the school system itself, Mincey drafted HR194 to consider the issue.
HR 194 (Check-out Procedures): HR 194 tasks LSBA (Louisiana School Boards Association), in consultation with LASS (Louisiana Association of School Superintendents) and LAP (Louisiana Association of Principals), to review varying check-out procedures at elementary and secondary schools and to research recommendations for those procedures.
There was a set of bills that were specifically directed at student health. Starting in 2020, Rep. Mincey was focused on vaping in schools. But after presenting a bill during that session, Mincey found that the stakeholders in the vaping industry - including some surprise players - were pushing back against his plan.
So, Mincey dropped the bill that year and went to the schools. After a shocking survey returned that nearly one-in-two students vaped at the high school level, Mincey was contacted by Assistant Principal John Easterly at Denham Springs High School - who gave a shocking report on the high level of discipline the school had to lay out for consistent vaping violations.
Mincey introduced three bills that were focused on vaping - two educational, and one simply raising the allowable age to vape from 18 to 21.
His 'ace in the hole' for the measures? Testimony from Easterly and his fellow Assistant Principal, Justin Wax, at both the house and senate committee meetings. Combined with a federal mandate to raise the age to purchase tobacco and vaping products to 21, Mincey was successful in his newest pursuit of making vaping more difficult for minors.
HB 473 (Tobacco 21): Vaping has become a significant discipline issue in our high school, junior high, and even elementary schools. Vaping products are too accessible to our students. We have a federal mandate to increase the age to purchase tobacco products to 21, but our current age to purchase tobacco products according to Louisiana Statute is 18. HB 473 increases the age to purchase tobacco products, including vaping, to 21.
HB 368 (Tobacco 21 Education): Currently, curriculum in elementary and secondary schools are required to provide prevention education on the health risks associated with alcohol, tobacco, drug, and substance abuse. Vaping has increasingly become a health hazard for our youth and a discipline problem in our campuses. HB 368 adds health risks of vaping products to the existing list of required instruction.
HR 151 (Tobacco Technology Study): HR 151 requests the ATC (Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control) commissioner to study the adoption of enhanced access controls at retail outlets as a more effective regulation that promotes responsible business practices and the prevention of access to tobacco products by underage persons.
For drainage, Mincey worked very closely with the Department of Transportation and Development and director Dr. Shawn Wilson to make sure that progress was made on the I-12 barrier wall, as well as the Amite River Basin.
HCR 82 (Interstate Barrier Engineer/NC Solution): HCR 82 directs DOTD (Department of Transportation and Development) to coordinate a comprehensive assessment and study relative to managing, mitigating, and adapting future flood risks in Livingston Parish, specifically as it relates to the median walls erected along the Interstate 12 corridor.
Mincey said that negotiations with DOTD were 'difficult,' since the I-12 barrier wall lawsuit provided reason for pushback, but eventually Dr. Wilson got on board with the bill.
HCR 46 (Amite River Basin): HCR 46 requests CPRA (Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority) to coordinate a study among state agencies and make recommendations relative to management of the Amite River Basin.
All of the above were passed during the 2021 legislative session. Mincey did have one bill, dedicated to hit-and-run accidents, that wasn't quite ready for the house or senate floor and he scrapped after it's first committee hearing.
