There are nine public high schools in Livingston Parish, and eight of them made the Top 100 of the U.S. News and World Report's high school rankings.
The odd high school out? Doyle High School missed the Top 100 by five spots.
According to the data provided to U.S. News by the school system, there are 44 public schools in Livingston Parish containing 25,687 students of which there are roughly 20% minority enrollees.
30.9% of students in the system are economically disadvantaged, the report said.
Below are the nine high schools, their rankings, and the U.S. World Report's metrics to determine those rankings as well as some comments from information gathered during the 2020-2021 school year. The full explanation for determining these rankings is also below.
Holden High School
- #1 in Livingston Parish, #15 in Louisiana
- 88% graduation rate
- 35.9 college readiness ranking
- 180 enrolled grades 9-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Holden High School is 65%. The total minority enrollment is 10%, and 56% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Live Oak High School
- #2 in Livingston Parish, #20 in Louisiana
- 95% graduation rate
- 35.2 college readiness
- 1,402 enrolled grades 9-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Live Oak High School is 55%. The total minority enrollment is 13%, and 43% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Springfield High School
- #3 in Livingston Parish, #45 in Louisiana
- 90% graduation rate
- 20.7 college readiness
- 398 enrolled grades 9-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Springfield High School is 42%. The total minority enrollment is 24%, and 51% of students are economically disadvantaged.
French Settlement High School
- #4 in Livingston Parish, #56 in Louisiana
- 93% graduation rate
- 31.2 college readiness
- 293 enrolled grades 9-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at French Settlement High School is 44%. The total minority enrollment is 7%, and 51% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Denham Springs High School
- #5 in Livingston Parish, #66 in Louisiana
- 92% graduation rate
- 20.4 college readiness
- 1,617 enrolled grades 10-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Denham Springs High School is 34%. The total minority enrollment is 30%, and 41% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Maurepas High School
- #6 in Livingston Parish, #74 in Louisiana
- 84% graduation rate
- 20.7 college readiness
- 108 enrolled grades 9-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Maurepas School is 57%. The total minority enrollment is 7%, and 67% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Walker High School
- #7 in Livingston Parish, #75 in Louisiana
- 89% graduation rate
- 17.5 college readiness
- 1,998 enrolled grades 9-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Walker High School is 30%. The total minority enrollment is 23%, and 47% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Albany High School
- #8 in Livingston Parish, #86 in Louisiana
- 89% graduation rate
- 25.3 college readiness
- 599 enrolled grades 9-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Walker High School is 30%. The total minority enrollment is 23%, and 47% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Doyle High School
- #9 in Livingston Parish, #105 in Louisiana
- 87% graduation rate
- 18.3 college readiness
- 382 enrolled grades 9-12
Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Doyle High School is 48%. The total minority enrollment is 10%, and 50% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Overall National Rankings
Below is the description of each of the six ranking indicators and their weights used to produce the overall score.
College Readiness (30%)
The College Readiness Index, or CRI, is measured by the proportion of a school's 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams.
College Curriculum Breadth (10%)
The College Curriculum Breadth Index, or CCBI, is calculated among a school's 2020-2021 12th graders from the percentage who took, and the percentage who earned qualifying scores on, multiple AP or IB exams. Students who took exams and earned qualifying scores in four AP or IB content areas earned full credit. Those who earned qualifying scores in two or three AP or IB content areas were given partial credit of 50% and 75%, respectively.
State Assessment Proficiency (20%)
Each state issues standardized tests measuring student proficiency in subjects related to mathematics, reading and science. States often look closely at student performance on these tests to determine whether learning in core subjects is achieved and to review how well schools are educating students. At least passing some of these assessments may be a requirement for students to graduate.
State Assessment Performance (20%)
This ranking indicator also is derived from math, reading and science state assessments. But in this case, the total assessment scores are compared with what U.S. News predicted for a school with its demographic characteristics in its state.
Underserved Student Performance (10%)
This is a measure assessing learning outcomes only among Black, Hispanic and low-income students. This evaluates how well this underserved subgroup scored on state assessments compared with the average for non-underserved students among schools in the same state. Schools performing above the 50th percentile nationally in this comparison received the highest score, while other schools’ scores decreased the greater the distance between their underserved students and their state’s median for non-underserved students.
Graduation Rate (10%)
Among students who entered ninth grade in the 2017-2018 academic year, this measure is the proportion who graduated four years later by 2021. Graduation rates are an important indicator of how well a school is succeeding for all its students.
