Dr. Vickie Auguste has announced she is running for the District 6 seat on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Below is her statement.
Dr. Vickie Auguste, a product of the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System, is a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Ascension Parish. She and her husband Bruce, have four adult children and one minor child who attends high school in the Ascension Parish Public School System. They have six grandchildren and two godchildren.
Dr. Auguste has an undergraduate degree in sociology, a master’s degree in social science and a master’s degree in education administration, all acquired from Southern University and Agricultural & Mechanical College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She earned a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana.
Dr. Auguste is a highly qualified and certified Louisiana educator, having worked in the field of education for over two decades. In addition to her experience as a classroom teacher, Dr. Auguste has worked as an assistant principal.
She is also a former teacher of Livingston Parish Public School System, having taught at Denham Springs Junior High and Northside Elementary schools. She is currently an educational diagnostician.
Dr. Auguste is very passionate about the public school system. She will work hard to develop equitable policies that govern the statewide operations of public and non-public schools; increase accountability measures, particularly for charter schools; and increase oversight of the voucher system.
