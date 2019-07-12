LIVINGSTON -- Parking lots at Gray’s Creek Elementary, Juban Parc Elementary, and Juban Parc Junior High have been opened to allow residents in the south Denham Springs area to relocate vehicles to these “high-ground” areas, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.
These three campuses did not take on water during the August 2016 flood, he said.
Gray’s Creek Elementary is located at the intersection of La. 1033 and La. 16, south of Denham Springs. The two Juban Parc schools are on Brown Road, southeast of Denham Springs.
Murphy said he is working with state and parish emergency preparedness officials to respond to any needs that may arise as a result of this storm threat.
Central Office personnel have been working with principals and on-campus staff to secure all facilities and make available sandbags for those campuses that have buildings prone to water intrusion, he said.
