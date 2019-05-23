WALKER – It’s never too early to get a jump on the school year, and the Walker Police Department is already preparing for the 2019-20 session.
“As we quickly approach the end of the school year, we are once again holding our Annual ‘From Our Uniform to Yours’ school uniform drive,” said Capt. John Sharp, public information officer.
“We are currently collecting used school uniforms we will professionally clean, size and distribute to the families of Livingston Parish schoolchildren who will need a little help obtaining school uniforms when school begins next fall,” Sharp said.
“As school winds down and you start putting away your school uniforms, please consider donating any uniforms or uniform pieces that your children have outgrown or no longer need to our school uniform program,” he said.
Donated uniforms can be dropped into one of the department’s familiar blue collection barrels at Quick & Handy Cleaners, 29833 Walker South Road; Walker Baptist Church, 10696 Florida Blvd.; or the Walker Police Department, 13179 Burgess Ave.
“For those of you who able to donate cash or gift cards, that helps us purchase uniform sizes that aren’t donated,” Sharp said.
Checks and gift cards can be mailed to P.O. Box 988, Walker, LA 70785. Cash can also be donated through PayPal at www.paypal.me/WalkerPolice.
“Once again, the need is great,” Sharp said. “Your donations and contributions can make a significant difference for the school children of our parish.”
