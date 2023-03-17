The office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) next week will host constituent assistance events in the capital region for constituents needing assistance with federal agencies, ranging from the Social Security Administration to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
A staff member for Sen. Cassidy will be on hand to help constituents fill out privacy release forms.
In Livingston Parish, a constituent assistance event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, March 20, in Room 124 at the Livingston Parish Health Unit, located at 29261 S. Frost Road in Livingston.
