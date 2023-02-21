A man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in what authorities believe was a “domestic incident.”
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Justin Carrier, 36, died after suffering “a fatal gunshot wound” around midnight Tuesday. The shooting occurred on Plantation Trace Drive, located south of Livingston.
“Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male with a fatal gunshot wound,” Ard said. “One female was detained for questioning. At this point, it appears to be a domestic incident.”
As of the time of reporting, no arrests have been made in the investigation, which Ard said is ongoing.
No other information was immediately available.
