LIVINGSTON – A burglary in another parish has spun off into a criminal investigation in Livingston Parish, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
On June 8, a vehicle in a neighboring parish was burglarized and a wallet was taken, according to Lori Steele, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
On June 9, a credit card from that wallet was tracked to retailers in Livingston Parish, Steele said.
The people who had that card attempted to purchase more than $1,000 worth of items here, she said.
Detectives are working with images from surveillance video and released photos from a video.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
