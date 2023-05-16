Denham Springs High School is looking for a new softball coach.
DSHS football coach and athletic director Brett Beard said the school is in the process of conducting interviews and is hoping to name a new coach by the end of the week.
The new coach will take over for Leslie Marien, who was hired in June of 2016 and led the Lady Jackets to five playoff appearances, with a run to the quarterfinals in 2019.
“I think Leslie was ready to step back, and with the timing of everything, the new facilities and the point where she was in her career, everything lined up to where it was time to make a little change and breathe some new life into this program,” Beard said.
DSHS went 13-20 this past season and made the Division I non-select playoffs, losing to Sulphur in the first round. The Lady Jackets, who were winless in District 5-5A play, went into the postseason with injuries to pitcher Charity Trahan (fractured foot) and second baseman Sarah Lewis (broken arm).
During the regular season, the Lady Jackets rallied for a 15-10 win over Holden, scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as part of the Robbie Spangler Tournament.
“I appreciate Leslie and everything she did for our program, and where our program’s at, I do believe we are the Denham Springs softball program, which is a legit program that can be top-tier year in and year out, and it’s our job to put people in place to get it back to that point,” Beard said.
Beard said the school has an idea of what it’s looking for in it's next softball coach.
“We’ve put together a list of a bunch of coaches that we thought were perfect fits and great for us and then we began to weed them out to see how interested are they in us as we are in them, and financially you’ve got to be able pay teachers and coaches to come to this parish that are not in our parish,” Beard said. “You’re not always looking for the best. You’re looking for the best fit.”
