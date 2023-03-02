A St. Gabriel police officer accused of breaking into a home and fatally shooting a Denham Springs man just after midnight Thursday has been transferred to Livingston Parish, according to online booking records.
Andre Redditt, 27, faces a charge of second-degree murder and an additional charge of obstruction of justice, online booking records show. Reddit was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish early Thursday before being booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 10 a.m.
Redditt’s bond was set at $275,000, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Redditt is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Dylan Martin.
In a statement, Ard said Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Arcwood Drive in Denham Springs in response to a triggered home alarm. Arcwood Drive is located on the west side of Highway 447, roughly five miles south of Interstate-12, according to Google Maps.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim “with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Ard.
“He did not survive,” the sheriff said.
Through investigation, detectives learned Redditt and his partner “were estranged” and that Redditt entered the Arcwood Drive home “without permission overnight.” After entering, he fired “multiple rounds” at Martin, who was a visitor at the home.
Children were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to a witness statement.
After the shooting, Reddit drove to a Baton Rouge hospital for a stab wound he said he sustained during the incident. He was eventually taken into custody by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ard said.
In a statement, Chief Kevin Ambeau said Redditt was in his second stint with the St. Gabriel Police Department. He originally joined the department in July 2018 before moving to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. He returned to the St. Gabriel Police Department last June.
Ambeau said the department “has no comment on the situation” and is “not involved in the investigation.” Reddit, whom Ambeau called a “full-time employee… in good standing,” has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Ambeau said.
“We are praying for all involved,” Ambeau said.
According to a spokesperson, this is the first murder charge in Livingston Parish in 2023, though there have been other fatal shootings so far this year.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Ard.
According to civil court records, Redditt’s wife had recently filed for divorce, allegeding that Redditt had inflicted “countless physical, mental, and emotional attacks” upon her.
Redditt’s wife cited one incident in September when he attacked her and threatened “to hire someone to beat her to death,” according to court records. She also claimed that Redditt sprayed a substance in her face, slammed her in a door, and threw bottles of perfume at her in the same incident, court records show.
Additionally, Redditt’s wife alleged that he spit on her “on multiple occasions” and has bitten her in the back in the past. She also claimed he attacked her during her pregnancy, saying he threw an object in her face and pulled her hair. In a 2021 incident, Redditt punched her in the jaw because “she wasn’t paying attention to him, according to court records.
In a response in February, Reddit denied his wife’s allegations.
