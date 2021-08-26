A Walker man was arrested this week for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle that was parked in front of her home where people, including children, were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Tyler Wheeler, 37, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday on one count of aggravated arson, online booking records show.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Livingston Parish Fire District No. 4 responded to the 13000 block of Buck Perkins Lane for a report of a vehicle fire in the late morning hours of Aug. 25.
The burning vehicle was located within 10 feet of a home where five individuals, including two children, were inside.
All escaped without injury, the Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Multiple witnesses identified Wheeler as the suspect in the case, which led Walker Police to take him into custody on scene. When questioned, Wheeler admitted to setting the fire.
After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the vehicle fire was intentionally set and obtained a warrant for Wheeler’s arrest. Wheeler was then booked in connection with the case.
