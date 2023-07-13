A 19-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Magnolia Bridge between Denham Springs and Central on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Caleb Easterling, of Denham Springs, died in the fatal crash that forced an extended bridge closure, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Christian Reed said Easterling was traveling west on LA 64 in a 2009 Ford F-150 as William Cokes, a 49-year-old from Baton Rouge, was driving east in a 1998 Dodge Dakota.
For unknown reasons, Cokes crossed the centerline and struck the F-150 head-on. In addition, a driver heading west on LA 64 in a 2015 Dodge Charger struck the rear end of the F-150.
The Central Fire Department said the crash occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday, near the district line for the Central Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5. First responders found two trapped patients and a third patient injured , but they were eventually able to free the trapped patients.
East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services and Acadian Ambulance also responded, officials said.
Reed said Easterling, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, suffered “severe injuries” and was taken via air-med to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The drivers of the Dakota and Charger were properly restrained and sustained moderate to severe injuries in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and any pending criminal or traffic violations shall be forwarded to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
