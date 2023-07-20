A 40-year-old woman who was one of three people involved in a single-vehicle crash in the Holden area has died from her injuries, the second death from the Tuesday night accident, according to authorities.
Angela Ziegler, of Holden, died after she and two others were ejected from car that crashed into a tree on LA Highway 441, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police on Thursday.
Ziegler is the second person who died from the crash. The other victim was 22-year-old James Ard, also of Holden.
Ard, Ziegler, and another occupant were in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle headed north on LA Highway 441 around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the driver failed to negotiate a left hand curve, exited the roadway, and struck a tree, according to LSP spokesperson Christian Reed.
The impact caused all occupants to be ejected from the vehicle, Reed said.
Ard was not restrained at the time of the crash and died from his injuries at the scene. The two other unrestrained occupants, including Ziegler, were transported to local hospitals after sustaining severe injuries in the crash.
State Police said in its latest statement that it had received notification of Ziegler's passing early Thursday.
Authorities have said they don't know which occupant was the driver.
The other occupant has not been identified.
"While not all crashes are survivable, statistics demonstrate that properly worn restraints can significantly reduce your risk of being injured or killed in a crash," Reed said. "Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes."
