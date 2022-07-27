Longtime Livingston Parish educator and Albany resident Steve Link has announced his candidacy for Livingston Parish School Board District 9.
“For 30 years, I have been in the classroom as a teacher or administrator, and I know firsthand how we can help our students succeed,” said Link. “I am ready to work for the students and families in Albany and the eastside of Livingston Parish to improve our educational capabilities. I am committed and invested in the Albany Community.”
During his time with the Livingston Parish School System, Link served as a teacher at Albany Middle School, Assistant Principal at Holden High School, and Principal at Walker Westside Junior High School.
“As a school board member representing District 9, my goals are simple and extremely vital for our community. I will work to increase parent participation in our Albany Schools. I will find creative ways to involve the community in our Albany Schools, and I will be the District 9 advocate for capital investments in our schools’ infrastructure,” Link said.
While serving as a teacher and administrator, Link has been recognized for his Leadership roles in the schools he served. He received the Teacher of the Year at Albany Middle School and twice received the Principal of the Year Award for Livingston Parish. Link served for six years with the Livingston Parish Principal’s Association.
His leadership skills were also evident in the 30 years of leading and participating in education curriculum development, instruction, school administration, ethics, technology, and infrastructure development programs and projects.
Outside of the school system, Link is a member of the Livingston Parish Library Board, and he is a member of the Mission Church in Hammond.
Link is married to Michele Link who is a Teacher/Instructional Coach at Albany Lower Elementary School for the past 33 years. They have two children, Sarah Link Williams and Logan Link, both graduates of Albany High School and one grandchild. Link is a member of the Republican Party.
Link Received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Southeastern Louisiana University, a Masters Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and 30+ hours of additional administrative instruction from Southeastern.
“My experience in our schools is an invaluable asset I can bring to the school board as your District 9 School Board Member,” Link said. “I will always work to do what is in the best interests of our children and our families. I sincerely ask for your vote, support, and prayers.”
The election for school board will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.