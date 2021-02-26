Young artists will have an opportunity to publicly display their work over the next two months.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting students to exhibit their work in a showcase organizers hope will fill the downtown gallery during the months of March and April.
The offer is open to school age children in grades 1-12, including homeschool students. The next exhibit will run from Wednesday, March 10, through Saturday, April 24.
Below is the criteria for student submissions, from the Arts Council of Livingston Parish:
-- Subject matter must be suitable for family viewing.
-- All media will be accepted. Work may be on canvas with a wire. Works on paper must be framed with a wire. No saw tooth hangers will be allowed.
-- Work can be for sale. The Arts Council will not keep a commission.
-- Three-dimensional work will be considered. Contact the art gallery for special arrangements.
-- Work can be any size up to 16” x 20”.
-- Work must be identified with information on the back: Student’s name, grade, school, title of artwork, address, phone number, and price if for sale.
-- Drop off artwork at the Arts Council gallery between Wednesday, March 3, and Saturday, March 6.
For more information on the exhibit or to submit artwork, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.