Ten people were arrested for DWIs on Livingston Parish waterways last weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
In a statement, LDWF officials said agents “heavily” patrolled the Blind River and Amite River Diversion Canal last weekend, as there was a large outdoor event only accessible by boat in the area.
Agents arrested the following on Aug. 5 for DWI:
-- Mary Louis, 29, of Prairieville
-- Gerald Palmer, 57, of Gonzales
-- Ryan St. Angelo, 29, of Gonzales
-- Christopher Pickering, 42, of Baton Rouge
-- Lance Cook, 25, of Prairieville
-- Rodrygo Messias, 42, of Walker
-- Todd Wallace, 59, of Maurepas
Agents arrested the following on Aug. 6 for DWI:
-- Brandon Hoover, 43, of Maurepas
-- Steven McDaniel, 38, of Prairieville
-- Anthony McNease, 22, of Baton Rouge
In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boat operating privileges. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.
Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.
In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
