With a 44.6% turnout, or 11,500 voters on the dot, Republican Buddy Mincey Jr. took 5,230 votes, which was good for 45%.
But, in a crowded field of five - not good enough to avoid a runoff.
Instead, Mincey will face Democratic opponent Lori Callais in November. Callais, a former teacher, escaped Jonathan Davis from Walker by 31 votes - 1,736 to 1,705, both earning roughly 15%.
Ivy Graham came in fourth place, with Robert Poole last.
The race for District 71, unlike Senate District 13, was relatively calm and clean.
Mincey was the valedictorian of the 1987 class at Denham Springs High School, Mincey went on to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s in Industrial Technology. Since 2007 he has served as the Safety, Health, Environmental Director at Volks Construction. Mincey has served 13 years on the school board and says his “service and leadership reflect a a strong record of community accomplishments, problem solving, and collaboration.” He will be focused on education, infrastructure, and flood recovery his campaign materials said.
Callais, a first-time candidate and retired teacher, is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University with more than 25 years of experience as an educator. Callais’ campaign platform centers around education, upgrading the state’s deteriorating infrastructure, and expanding economic opportunity for Louisiana’s working families.
