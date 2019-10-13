Sherman Mack has his eyes on the prize - he said as much in his communication with the News Saturday night.
"I'm a candidate for Speaker of the House," Mack said. "If I'm not mistaken I would be the first to hold the position from the Florida Parishes and feel I can do more for my district in that role."
That candidacy will continue after Mack, a republican, picked up 78% of the vote in District 95, or 8,717 total on 43.3% of the vote. His opponent, democrat Robin Parrott, pulled 2,410 votes - good for 22%.
"I am very humbled and overwhelmed with a 78% victory," Mack said. "I can't say enough about that level of support.
"I look forward to the conservative movement in Louisiana. It looks like we may pick up 3 or 4 seats and possibly have a new Republican governor.
"I'm looking forward to a super majority."
ECONOMY AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
Louisiana’s economic challenge is not only trying to attract business, according to Mack.
“The problem is we don’t have the people to fill the jobs,” Mack said. “Our people are not getting the education,” to prepare them for the workforce, he said.
Mack said the petrochemical industry has demands for pipe fitters, plumbers, electricians, welders, and other skilled workers.
“Businesses don’t mind paying their far share of taxes,” Mack said, but they want to know what they are getting in return. Good education systems and a ready labor force will keep businesses in the state and draw more.
MINIMUM WAGE
Few people in the Legislature work for minimum wage, Mack said, but he had reservations with allowing the federal government to dictate the standard.
CENTRALIZED SALES TAX COLLECTION
Mack questioned how a centralized sales tax collection system would work. He wanted to know if there would be an appeal process if a local government thought it did not get its share of taxes.
TORT REFORM
“We need to look at tort reform,” as a way to lower Louisiana’s high insurance premiums, Mack said. “It is long overdue.”
But other factors affecting auto insurance that must be addressed is the high DWI arrest levels and the bad shape of roads in north Louisiana, he said.
CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION
Mack said he would support a constitutional convention, but a limited one.
Health care, including Medicaid, and education make up 75 percent of the state budget that lawmakers can control, he said.
