A third person has been arrested as part of the Attorney General’s investigation into former Livingston Parish sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins and his former schoolteacher wife, Cynthia Perkins.

Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested Melanie B. Curtin, 41, of Denham Springs early Saturday morning, booking her into the Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive from Livingston Parish.

Curtin will be transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to a press release, where she’ll be further booked on one count of first degree rape and one count of video voyeurism.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, the two at the center of an investigation into crimes against children and at least one animal, face a total of 150 counts, including rape, producing child pornography, and sexual abuse of an animal.

Attorney General Jeff Landry encouraged anyone with information regarding Cynthia or Dennis Perkins to contact the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing, Landry said.

“As noted multiple times before: this matter is a very serious, ongoing investigation; and we will not make any comments that may jeopardize a successful prosecution of the crimes,” Landry said in a press release.

Curtin had worked for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office for roughly 18 months, Sheriff Jason Ard said, but terminated her employment as part of the tax division.

She is currently being held without bond in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.