Recently, a group of local juvenile detention practitioners traveled to Philadelphia, PA. as award honorees. Joseph Dominick, Executive Director of the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center (FPJDC), and several of his staff, were recipients of the 2023 Barbara Allen-Hagen Award, a nationally recognized award signifying excellence in juvenile detention programming.
The detention center, located just 6 miles east of Robert, LA on U.S. Highway 190, is not new to such achievements. This recent accomplishment marks the third year the FPJDC has received this particular award. The first was in 2016, followed by a second win in 2020, along with the Center having been named finalist all other years since 2015. Dominick explains, “We are able to consistently demonstrate that our detention center has become an innovator and leader in doing good work in juvenile justice, while positively impacting the lives of at-risk youth and their families. This is a direct result of our practice of implementing forward-thinking and data-driven approaches to juvenile detention.”
The award was issued to the FPJDC by Performance-based Standards (PbS), a non-profit organization whose membership assists in juvenile justice research and the development of best practices, while participating in a data-driven continuous improvement process customized for youth facilities, residential programs, and reentry services. As the PbS website denotes, “The PbS Barbara Allen-Hagen Award was established in 2007 to honor Barbara Allen-Hagen and her retirement from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP). Her dedication to improving the quality of life in facilities for young offenders has helped drive PbS to its current success. The award is given annually to one corrections, detention/assessment, and community residential program that best exemplifies PbS’ commitment to treating all youths in custody as one of our own and used the PbS improvement model to achieve positive outcomes for youths, staff and families.”
Dominick explained, “Data drives what we do. We collect data from 60 unique measures of juvenile detention operations; everything from how often we have to restrain hostile youth, to what percentage of youth receive visits from their family. This data is then compared to that of participating detention centers across the United States. Here, we can tell if we are performing better than the Field Average (the average score of participating sites in any particular detention measure). Our goal is always continuous improvement and to leave a positive impact on the youth of our district, while working to eliminate criminal thinking.”
Prior to 2019, the State of Louisiana considered 17-year-olds as adults, for purposes of being subject to placement in adult jails when arrested for an alleged crime. Subsequently, legislation changed and extended the age of being considered a juvenile to 17 years of age. As such, juvenile detention centers throughout the state began accepting these youth. According to Dominick, this has increased his center’s population by 25%. “With the change of the raising of the age, we are seeing more violent offenders. Many of the youth are coming in on weapons-related charges and extremely violent offenses. I am also hearing the same from my colleagues operating other detention centers across our state, and those in other states. Despite these issues, our center continues to excel at what we do in the rehabilitation of trouble youth, all while ensuring public safety”, Dominick accounted.
The Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center serves a 5-parish region, which makes up the Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District. This district includes the parishes of Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington. The facility is completely secure and houses youth, ages 10 to 17 years, accused of committing misdemeanor or felony grade offenses. The Center staffs upwards of 100 employees, offering careers in Detention Security, Counseling, Nursing, Maintenance, and Food Services. The largest cross-section of its employees operates four 12-hour shifts, providing 24-hour per day/365 days per year detention services to a maximum population of 133 youth.
PbS, a data-driven improvement model, was originally launched in the mid-90s by the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and other key government agencies. Today, PbS has evolved into a full-scale quality improvement program, focused on monitoring and improving all aspects of detainment for juveniles, ensuring their experiences are based on practices proven to offer youth meaningful second chances and reducing their likelihood at continued delinquency. More information on the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center can be found at www.fpjdc.org and Performance-based Standards at www.pbstandards.org .
